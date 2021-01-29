Live Telecast trailer: Kajal Aggarwal is stuck inside a haunted house

The trailer of Kajal Aggarwal’s web series Live Telecast is out, and it looks like a spooky affair. The plot of the series follows a TV crew who is filming a reality horror series inside a haunted house.

The trailer reveals that the crew has planted actors to play ghosts inside a house and plan to show events inside the house in a live broadcast. Things go awry when real ghosts lock in the crew so no one can go in or out of the house, while the viewers watch the events unfold on live television.

Watch the trailer of Live Telecast here:

Alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Live Telecast also stars Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam.

Venkat Prabhu, who has written and directed Live Telecast, said in a statement, “Live Telecast has been a dream project which I wanted to do as my first film. This is my fresh attempt at storytelling for a digital platform, and the entire experience of transforming this film script to series has been a massive journey. Horror is a speculative genre – it feeds on the heightened sense of the unknown, and one has to balance moments of silence and spook.”

Kajal Aggarwal added, “My character Jenny, a director by profession, is a strong and independent woman whose single-minded goal is to make a successful TV show and, in that quest, she finds herself locked in a huge house with no way out. Audiences who love horror stories and otherwise are going to love this show.”

Live Telecast starts streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 12.