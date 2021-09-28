Little Things 4 trailer: Are Dhruv and Kavya ready for marriage in the last season?

After three seasons of being live-in partners who even survived a long distance relationship, Dhruv and Kavya are set to take their bond a step further in the last chapter of Little Things. The makers dropped the trailer of its fourth and final season on Tuesday, and fans are only left guessing whether their most favourite couple on the OTT is indeed ready to take the plunge.

Played by actors Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, Little Things launched in 2016. And just like any millennial who’d come of age in the face of relationship goals, professional hurdlers and finding direction in life, Dhruv and Kavya have also balanced it all.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the two protagonists looking back at their story and how staying in different time zones, be it Bengaluru or Finland, didn’t stop them from loving one another. Yes, the two are still madly in love, but only when Dhruv raises the question of a life going ahead – marriage, family and kids, Kavya feels the jitters. She confesses of not being sure of the commitment.

“Are we really choosing the person we love?” Dhruv’s words in the trailer are indeed the crux of the season, that’s set to bring curtains down on one of the most loved romances the youth audience saw onscreen in recent years.

Little Things premiered on the YouTube channel of Dice Media in October 2016. It was later picked up by Netflix, with season two coming out in 2018 and season three in November 2019. The show won praise for celebrating subtle things in a relationship, adulthood, maturity and little joys along with Dhruv Vats and Kavya Kulkarni.

Dhruv Sehgal, who’s also the creator of the show said, “My bond with Little Things is very special, it’s not only a show that I wrote or played a character I love, but this show is also my baby. I have grown with this show and the amount of love it has received over the years has really overwhelmed me. I’m honestly a little sad that this show is coming to an end, but I’m also immensely happy that Dhruv and Kavya were able to spread this much love and joy amongst their audience.”

Mithila, who shot to fame with Little Things added, “The show is very close to my heart. Kavya is a character that is going to stay with me forever. It’s been an incredible journey with Dhruv, my Directors and the fabulous crew. The finale season nudged me to go back in time and relive my journey as Kavya for one last time. I am hoping audiences enjoy this season as well and celebrate their bond with Dhruv and Kavya.”

Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, Little Things Season 4 will release on Netflix on October 15.