Little Things Season 3 trailer: The Netflix series tackles the big things this time

Little Things started as a YouTube series but after its successful first season, the show was acquired by Netflix. Dhruv and Kavya’s relationship was going through a rough patch in the second season and it feels like the relationship will be tested even further in the third season.

The trailer for Season 3 is out and here, we get a sneak peek into the upcoming season. Dhruv and Kavya are pushed into a long distance relationship which tests their ongoing dynamic.

Watch the trailer of Little Things Season 3 here:

Starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things started as show about urban millennials navigating their way through relationships. The two lead characters of the show have matured and are now struggling to make things work in different cities.

At the end of Season 2, we saw that Dhruv was struggling with his job situation while Kavya was overworked with her promotion. With them living in different cities now, we might see them break up this year or they could emerge even stronger.

Little Things Season 3 will stream on Netflix from November 9.