Little Things Season 2 trailer: Netflix brings back the love story of Dhruv and Kavya

The trailer of Little Things Season 2 is here and we see that the oh-so-romantic relationship of Kavya and Dhruv is under strain this time around.

Kavya, who was quite unhappy with her job in the previous season, has finally found her calling and is enjoying her work life now. Dhruv, on the other hand, has quit his job. It seems Dhruv and Kavya have matured as a couple and are now facing hardships as a unit.

In this trailer, we see various scenes from the first season that are sure to remind the audience of the reasons why this show deserves a second season. While the first season featured standalone episodes, here it looks like the makers have gone for a linear storyline.

Watch the trailer of Little Things Season 2 here:

Little Things presents an urban relationship of Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar). As the name suggests, the show highlights the little things that we experience in our everyday lives but these are the things that make life worth living.

The second season is directed by two-time National Award winner Ruchir Arun and produced by Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita and Aditi Shrivastava.

Little Things starts streaming on Netflix from October 5.

