Little Things Season 2 review: Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal’s show is a messy, long-winded discussion on love and life

Little Things Season 2 review: The Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal show is a messy take on modern-day relationships

Netflix’s Little Things Season 2 is a series that would have worked better if it had four episodes of 15 minutes each, instead of the eight episodes, each over 22 minutes long. Some things just work better if they are shorter. And I believe it would have said things much more effectively.

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal play Kavya and Dhruv, a young couple, involved in a live-in relationship, who happen to chase dreams and happiness in Mumbai, the city that never sleeps. However, the viewer falls at the risk of slipping into a nap as they try to keep up with the mood swings of the couple. One minute, they are irritable, the next second they cannot deal with each other, and within the following seconds, they feel this heavy burden of guilt. Little Things Season 1 might have been about the tiny, little moments that made Dhruv and Kavya happy and kept them sane, but the second season is about being a witness to the uncomfortable and long-drawn arguments between a couple that is over their honeymoon phase. Needless to add, it is not much fun and games.

The show does have its share of sweet moments, but those moments are not about the couple. There is one moment which Dhruv shares with Kavya’s mother. The two share a secret and develop a bond while they explore Mumbai. There is another sweet sequence where Kavya converses with her house-help’s little son, but these lovely scenes are few and far in between. The rest of the series feels like a conversation that you do not want to be a part of.

What is lacking in the second installment of the show is its sweet-natured relatability. Of course, life itself cannot be a bed of roses at all times and when you represent how a young urban Indian couple behaves, you are bound to show all the facets of the said relationship, even if they might seem ugly or unnecessary. But the show overdoes it. The balance that Dhruv and Kavya are trying to find in their lives is missing in the story’s skeletal structure. There is too much of the grey, which in turn leaves very little space for any other colour to creep in on the show’s canvas.

Little Things Season 2 is darker and sadder, and not in a good way. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

