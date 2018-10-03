Little Things 2 actor Mithila Palkar: The show is about trying to find fun in the mundane

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things Season 2 will stream on Netflix from October 5 Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things Season 2 will stream on Netflix from October 5

Netflix’s latest offering is Little Things Season 2. The show has been produced by Dice Media and is written by the male lead, Dhruv Sehgal. It features Mithila Palkar, as Kavya, who has caught the imagination of the Indian youth with her shows like Girl In The City, Little Things and Official Chukyagiri.

Little Things was recently acquired by streaming giant Netflix. The episodes of the first season were released on YouTube. Asked if the transition has affected the process of storytelling in any manner, Dhruv says, “It looks, hopefully, better. However, the soul of the show is still the same, the process is still organic.”

Little Things is about a young couple called Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and how they juggle the real world issues and their relationship. But with the rise of the digital medium, there are numerous series which show couples dealing with similar situations. So what sets Little Things apart from the crowd? “Our show is about little things, it’s not dramatic. There’s no deliberate conflict in it. We have not gone out of our way to make it more dramatic. It is about trying to find fun in the mundane,” says Mithila.

However, to write about the same people and play them multiple times on screen can get repetitive and exhausting. The whole process runs the risk of getting stale. So how do they keep things fresh? Dhruv is the first one to answer as he says, “I write from my personal experiences. I observe life and whatever I find interesting, I note it down. If my friends talk about something interesting, I steal it from them. As a writer, the real struggle is to be honest. As people we grow, so why shouldn’t we grow as characters?”

Mithila, on the other hand, says, “The freshness and newness come with the circumstances, I know we are still playing Dhruv and Kavya, but we are playing Dhruv and Kavya two years down the line.”

Talking about the second season, Dhruv adds, “Our attempt was to show an actual couple in different stages of their lives. The first season was the honeymoon phase of the couple where their world revolved around each other. They were obsessed with each other. The analogy that I usually give is that they (Dhruv and Kavya) were sitting in a room and someone left the window open and suddenly the outside world crept in, which is why in every episode there is something from the external world that finds its place in their lives. So the second season is about reacting to those situations and asking ‘Who are we?’ and ‘Who am I?’ and ‘Are we going in the same direction or not?'”

Mithila, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with the Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salman starrer Karwaan, has dabbled in both the mediums. When asked about their reach, the actor says that digital has the strength to enter more hearts and homes, adding, that this is especially true of anything streaming on Netflix. “Netflix is a huge portal, we are talking about 190 countries and 130 million subscribers.”

Little Things Season 2 will start streaming on Netflix from October 5.

