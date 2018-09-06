Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Little Things Season 2 to stream on Netflix from October 5

Netflix has acquired Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar starrer web series Little Things and its second season will begin streaming from October 5. Little Things revolves around the characters of Dhruv and Kavya, who navigate the world of relationships and aspirations.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: September 6, 2018 11:04:58 am
little things actors dhruv sehgal and mithila palkar Little Things, starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar debuted on the web in 2016.
Top News

Popular web series Little Things is all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix on October 5. Netflix had recently acquired the web series that has Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in the lead. It also ordered a second season of the show.

The acquisition is a part of the streaming giant’s deal with entertainment company Pocket Aces’ content studio, Dice Media.

The show follows an everyday couple, Dhruv Vats (Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (Palkar), who navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living.

Written by Sehgal, the second season will be directed by Ruchir Arun, and produced by Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita, and Aditi Shrivastava.

It will take forward the story of Dhruv and Kavya as they step into the realm of a more mature relationship, searching for their own individual identities, while still facing everyday problems as a unit.

Mithila made her Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Karwaan opposite Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan recently. Dhruv on the other side was seen in mini-series What the Folks last year.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement