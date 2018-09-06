Little Things Season 2 to stream on Netflix from October 5

Little Things, starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar debuted on the web in 2016. Little Things, starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar debuted on the web in 2016.

Popular web series Little Things is all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix on October 5. Netflix had recently acquired the web series that has Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in the lead. It also ordered a second season of the show.

The acquisition is a part of the streaming giant’s deal with entertainment company Pocket Aces’ content studio, Dice Media.

The show follows an everyday couple, Dhruv Vats (Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (Palkar), who navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living.

Written by Sehgal, the second season will be directed by Ruchir Arun, and produced by Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita, and Aditi Shrivastava.

It will take forward the story of Dhruv and Kavya as they step into the realm of a more mature relationship, searching for their own individual identities, while still facing everyday problems as a unit.

Mithila made her Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Karwaan opposite Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan recently. Dhruv on the other side was seen in mini-series What the Folks last year.

