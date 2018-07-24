Little Things finds a new home at Netflix, gets a second season

A slice-of-life story of a modern couple Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal), Little Things is all about those little things that can make or break a relationship. A slice-of-life story of a modern couple Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal), Little Things is all about those little things that can make or break a relationship.

Popular web series Little Things has been acquired by streaming giant Netflix and is all set to get a second season. A slice-of-life story of a modern couple Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal), Little Things is all about those little things that can make or break a relationship.

The first season of the series evoked a positive response especially among young Indians who saw themselves in the relationship between Kavya and Dhruv.

Now, Little Things, a Dice Media production, has a new home. This acquisition marks the kickoff of Netflix’ partnership with Pocket Aces, the company behind Dice Media. Pocket Aces will also produce a comedy series for the streaming service.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “The second season, one of the most anticipated series of the year, takes the story forward as Dhruv and Kavya step into the realm of a more mature relationship, searching for their own individual identities, while still facing everyday problems as a unit. Written by Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things Season 02 is directed by two-time National Award winner, Ruchir Arun, and produced by Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita, and Aditi Shrivastava.”

Here is the announcement trailer of the series.

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals at Netflix, said, “We’re elated to partner with Dice Media, whose brand of young-adult entertainment is fresh, relevant and universally identifiable. Little Things Season 02 takes our favorite couple to the next level, and we are excited to bring Dhruv and Kavya’s journey to both their legion of fans and to Netflix members everywhere.”

Pocket Aces founders Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita said, “Netflix has set new standards for storytelling across the world and we are excited about partnering with them to bring forth quintessentially Indian stories with universal themes that audiences across the world can enjoy. This is an exhilarating time for Indian content with creators pushing content boundaries and our team is excited about being at the forefront of this movement.”

