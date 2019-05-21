Lisa Kudrow to star in Amazon comedy pilot Good People

Toggle Menu
The potential series is being developed by writers and executive producers Whitney Cummings and Lee Daniels, reported Variety.

Lisa Kudrow is all set to star in a new Amazon series (Source: Instagram/lisakudrow).

Friends star Lisa Kudrow is all set to feature in the pilot of Amazon comedy Good People.

Cummings will also star in the pilot which follows three generations of women working in the Ombudsman’s office of a college.

They navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class, and gender.

Kudrow, 55, will portray Lynn Steele, The University Ombudsman.

Daniels will also direct the pilot. The show will be produced by Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

