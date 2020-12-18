Lily James and Sebastian Stan to essay Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Hulu miniseries

The series is tentatively titled Pam & Tommy. (Photo: Lily James/Instagram and Sebastian Stan/Instagram)

Lily James and Sebastian Stan will play Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee in a Hulu series, reported Deadline. The series is tentatively titled Pam & Tommy.

Deadline further reported that Seth Rogen will play the role of the man who leaked the sex tape of Anderson and Lee’s honeymoon. The leaked tape, which was stolen from their homes in 1995, dominated headlines back in the day.

The eight-episode miniseries will have the scandal at its centre, but the focus will also go towards the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The two married after knowing each other for only 96 hours. They have two sons from the marriage. The couple divorced in 1998.

Craig Gillespie is directing the limited series.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Stan is all set to reprise the role of Winter Soldier in the Disney+ MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is set to premiere on March 19, 2021.

Lily James was last seen in Netflix’s romantic thriller Rebecca. Seth Rogen last appeared in the HBO Max film An American Pickle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd