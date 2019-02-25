Internet sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman reveals she is bisexual

Toggle Menu
Indo-Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh recently came out as bisexual. The 30-year-old said she faced challenges in the past due to her gender, colour and sexuality.

Indian-origin YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman on Monday revealed she is bisexual.

The 30-year-old internet sensation said she faced challenges in the past due to her gender, colour and sexuality, but has now decided to “embrace” them.

“But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same,” she posted on Twitter.

Other popular YouTubers have also come out as bisexual in recently.

In October, Anna Akana revealed she is a bisexual after getting drunk at the Streamy Awards.

Lilly, who went active on YouTube in 2010, has emerged as one of the most popular stars on the video-sharing website. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

