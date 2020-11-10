Leslye Headland’s Star Wars series will take place in alternate universe, timeline

Headland said she wants to focus on the "literal journey" of her characters and not get influenced by what has already been made in the franchise created by George Lucas.

Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland says her upcoming Star Wars series for the streaming platform Disney Plus is set in a lesser known, alternate universe and timeline. Headland made the revelation during an appearance on the Fantastic Frankey podcast.

“I would say it’s in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don’t know much about. I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion. I like to think of my show as a tent revival. You can come over if you want to. We’re going to be talking about some cool stuff,” she said.

“There’s going to be some things we haven’t discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don’t know about,” the writer-director added.

Headland, 39, will serve as showrunner and writer for the upcoming show, which will star a female protagonist.

She said she wants to focus on the “literal journey” of her characters and not get influenced by what has already been made in the franchise created by George Lucas.

“For me, it’s less about going through the ‘Star Wars’ universe cinematically or artistically, I’m actually kind of combing through it geographically and go on a literal journey. When we were pitching, I had my designer create that ‘Indiana Jones’-like ‘we go here and then we go here,’ with the little dotted red line like this is our journey, this is where we’re going.”

Other upcoming Star Wars projects for the streamer include a Cassian Andor series featuring Diego Luna reprising his role as the titular Rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

