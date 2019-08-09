Leslie Jones set to do new comedy special with Netflix

Actor-comedian Leslie Jones is set to topline a stand-up special which will premiere on Netflix.

The Ghostbuster actor shared the news during her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am doing a Netflix special. So ya’ll finally get to see what I really do,” Jones told Kimmel.

She said that though she acts in films, she still considers herself to be a “hardcore” stand-up comedian.

“I mean it’s great to be an actress but I’m actually a stand-up, hardcore. That’s what pays the bills,” Jones said.

The 51-year-old actor revealed that her stand-up performance will be held in Washington DC on September 10 as she believes the city has “one of the best comic crowds”.

The yet-to-be-titled stand-up special will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and release next year.