Leslie Jones set to do new comedy special with Netflix

Leslie Jones revealed that her stand-up performance will be held in Washington DC on September 10 as she believes the city has "one of the best comic crowds".

Though Leslie Jones acts in films, she still considers herself to be a “hardcore” stand-up comedian.

Actor-comedian Leslie Jones is set to topline a stand-up special which will premiere on Netflix.

The Ghostbuster actor shared the news during her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am doing a Netflix special. So ya’ll finally get to see what I really do,” Jones told Kimmel.

She said that though she acts in films, she still considers herself to be a “hardcore” stand-up comedian.

“I mean it’s great to be an actress but I’m actually a stand-up, hardcore. That’s what pays the bills,” Jones said.

The 51-year-old actor revealed that her stand-up performance will be held in Washington DC on September 10 as she believes the city has “one of the best comic crowds”.

The yet-to-be-titled stand-up special will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and release next year.

