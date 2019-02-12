Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese team up for webseries The Devil in the White City

One of the most famous director-actor duos, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are coming together for a Hulu web series called The Devil in the White City, Variety reported. They both will executive produce the project that was first thought up as a movie way back in 2010.

Advertising

Based on the non-fiction book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America by Erik Larson, the series will be the story of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago from the viewpoint of urban designer and architect Daniel Burnham and notorious serial killer HH Holmes. The event was held to celebrate the 400th anniversary of explorer Christopher Columbus to the shores of the New World (the Americas).

DiCaprio and Scorsese have together worked in acclaimed films like The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of the Wall Street. They are also making a Theodore Roosevelt biopic titled Roosevelt (with DiCaprio attached to star in the title role) and an adaptation of David Grann’s bestselling book Killers of the Flower Moon.

DiCaprio and Scorsese were developing The Devil in the White City as a film and decided that a series would be a better option to tell the story of those two extraordinary men who both were exceptionally good at their jobs. Paramount, the studio that owns the rights to the book, is producing the web series.

Advertising

The book, although historical non-fiction, was written in a novelistic style. Its synopsis on Amazon reads, “Two men, each handsome and unusually adept at his chosen work, embodied an element of the great dynamic that characterized America’s rush toward the twentieth century. The architect was Daniel Hudson Burnham, the fair’s brilliant director of works and the builder of many of the country’s most important structures, including the Flatiron Building in New York and Union Station in Washington, D.C. The murderer was Henry H. Holmes, a young doctor who, in a malign parody of the White City, built his “World’s Fair Hotel” just west of the fairgrounds—a torture palace complete with dissection table, gas chamber, and 3,000-degree crematorium.”