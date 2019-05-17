Leila trailer: Huma Qureshi fights the system in Netflix’s dystopian drama

The trailer of Netflix series Leila starring Huma Qureshi is out. The promo introduces us to a dystopian world where the cult of ‘Aryavarta’ dictates the order of society. Citizens are expected to live as per its commandments and if need be, they should be ready to sacrifice themselves for the cause of the cult.

Huma Qureshi’s character is desperately looking for her daughter Leila after she is taken by the cult of Aryavarta, led by Arif Zakaria’s character. The search for her daughter forms the main crux of the plot.

Watch the trailer of Leila here:

Huma’s character Shalini has to avoid the eyes of the surveillance system and the men who keep an eye on her every movement in order to find her daughter whom she lost almost two years ago.

Alongside Huma and Arif, the series also stars Rahul Khanna, Siddharth and Seema Biswas. Leila has been directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar.

Leila is based on the book of the same name by Prayaag Akbar. The book projects this world as the one that is highly policed and where the society is constantly monitored to maintain ‘purity’.

Radhika Apte starrer Ghoul was also set in a dystopian world. The Netflix mini-series received a lot of acclaim for its strong plot.

Leila is a six-episode series and will start streaming from June 14 on Netflix.