Shabana Azmi, Deepa Mehta, Diana Penty attend screening of Huma Qureshi’s Netflix show Leila

Netflix series Leila, starring Huma Qureshi, had its premiere in Mumbai on Friday. In attendance were the director of the show Deepa Mehta and cast members Huma, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria. Joining them were many celebrities from Bollywood including Imran Khan, Shabana Azmi, Diana Penty, Iulia Vantur, Athiya Shetty, Divya Dutta, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Punit Malhotra, Rasika Dugal, Jim Sarbh and others.

Actor Divya Dutt wished good luck to the team of the show as she shared a photo from the screening. “Bestest wishes my lovely friend @humasqureshi and dear @IamDeepaMehta for #Leila! Rock it!! N Thankyou @smritikiran !!! Supereve!,” she tweeted.

Commenting on the show, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait wrote on Twitter, “Mind blown with the darkness of #Leila @NetflixIndia its gut wrenching. @humasqureshi My God! Watch out for this girl who is “No One.””

Raj Nayak heaped praises on Huma Qureshi after watching Leila. He wrote, “Just watched 3 episodes of #leila gut wrenching, intense & keeps you on the edge of your seat. @humasqureshi is brilliant, demonstrates once again what a fabulous actor she is. @IamDeepaMehta as director is awesome. Can’t wait to watch the balance episodes @netflix.”

An outstanding performance, @humasqureshi ! 😁🤗 All the best for #Leila. Loved the episodes we saw! @NetflixIndia has another winner coming up soon! pic.twitter.com/Xy3aM6xBIm — Bilal Siddiqi (@BilalS158) June 7, 2019

Leila is based on the book of the same name by Prayaag Akbar. The book projects this world as the one that is highly policed and where the society is constantly monitored to maintain ‘purity’.

The trailer of the show had Huma’s character desperately looking for her daughter Leila after she is taken by the cult of Aryavarta, led by Arif Zakaria’s character. The six-episode series will start streaming from June 14 on Netflix.