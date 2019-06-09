Diana Penty, Lisa Ray and others praise Netflix’s Leila

Netflix series Leila, starring Huma Qureshi, had its premiere in Mumbai on Friday. The premiere was attended by who’s who of the film industry including the director of the show Deepa Mehta, Shabana Azmi, Diana Penty, Athiya Shetty, Divya Dutta and others who shared their review/first reaction of the series on Twitter.

Advertising

Actor Athiya Shetty wrote, “Congratulations and all the very best, @humasqureshi @IamDeepaMehta and team for #Leila … gripping, intense, real and such great performances!”

Colors CEO Raj Nayak had some overwhelming words for Huma Qureshi and director Deepa Mehta. He tweeted, “Just watched 3 episodes of #leila gut wrenching, intense & keeps you on the edge of your seat. @humasqureshi is brilliant, demonstrates once again what a fabulous actor she is. @IamDeepaMehta as director is awesome. Can’t wait to watch the balance episodes @netflix.”

What a magnificent performance by @humasqureshi ! And what a brilliant and intense story directed by no other then #DeepaMehta ! #leila is a @NetflixIndia show to watch out for! Must watch Ricksters! ♥️👊 pic.twitter.com/fZI4bFuu1t — Rickshawali (@Rickshawali) June 7, 2019

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had written, “I know which series I’m going to be watching this June…#Leila looks so intriguing, looking forward to it! Sending my best @humasqureshi @IamDeepaMehta ❤️”

“Can’t wait to watch you bring your sheer brilliance to a new platform,” Lisa Ray expressed.

Advertising

YouTuber Anisha wrote, “What a magnificent performance by @humasqureshi ! And what a brilliant and intense story directed by no other then #DeepaMehta ! #leila is a @NetflixIndia show to watch out for! Must watch Ricksters! ♥️👊”

Bollywood producer Tanuj Garg shared, “All the best my lovely @humasqureshi for your new show, #Leila.”

Mudassar Aziz was all hearts for Huma Qureshi’s performance. He praised the actor in a tweet that read, “#Leila was watched last night! You Humzzzzzz @humasqureshi are a master class!😱 Sat so proud watching your enormous talent unfold in this one! Phew!🤗😘 @IamDeepaMehta take a bow!🤗#Shankar brilliant! & @Actor_Siddharth bro please work with me! Congratulations @NetflixIndia 👏”

Diana Penty gave a shout out to women power. She wrote, “All the best @humasqureshi @IamDeepaMehta for #Leila! Such brilliant performances and oh-so-intense! Here’s to woman power 👊👊 @NetflixIndia.”

Filmmaker Danish Aslam mentioned in his tweet, “Good fiction is a mirror held up to the world. This one is a giant fucking refection! A bunch of very cool people have made a very disturbingly cool show. Congratulations, Team #Leila!”

#Leila was watched last night!

You Humzzzzzz @humasqureshi are a master class!😱

Sat so proud watching your enormous talent unfold in this one! Phew!🤗😘@IamDeepaMehta take a bow!🤗#Shankar brilliant! & @Actor_Siddharth bro please work with me!

Congratulations @NetflixIndia 👏 — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) June 8, 2019

Deepa Mehta praised Siddharth from Leila. She tweeted, “@Actor_Siddharth you were the terminator personified.in #Leila. Such a consistent performance broken by glimpses of empathy, a helping hand AND a smile to die for ❤️ Bravo dear friend . Come to Delhi on the 10th.”

Kubra Sait was blown away by the performances in Leila. She tweeted, “Mind blown with the darkness of #Leila @NetflixIndia its gut wrenching. @humasqureshi My God! Watch out for this girl who is “No One.””

Diana Penty gave a shout out to women power. She wrote, “All the best @humasqureshi @IamDeepaMehta for #Leila! Such brilliant performances and oh-so-intense! Here’s to woman power 👊👊 @NetflixIndia”

Filmmaker Danish Aslam mentioned in his tweet, “Good fiction is a mirror held up to the world. This one is a giant fucking refection! A bunch of very cool people have made a very disturbingly cool show. Congratulations, Team #Leila! ⁦”

Good fiction is a mirror held up to the world. This one is a giant fucking refection! A bunch of very cool people have made a very disturbingly cool show. Congratulations, Team #Leila! ⁦@humasqureshi⁩ ⁦@IamDeepaMehta⁩ #TheWritingRoom #OpenAirFilms pic.twitter.com/zfZfystOHS — Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) June 7, 2019

3 episodes in and I’m waiting for the rest to drop!! #Leila coming on @NetflixIndia next week!!! @humasqureshi Top class!!! 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ko9QNtJGls — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) June 8, 2019

@Actor_Siddharth you were the terminator https://t.co/Tjrm0aKOis #Leila. Such a consistent performance broken by glimpses of empathy, a helping hand AND a smile to die for ❤️ Bravo dear friend . Come to Delhi on the 10th https://t.co/HZGsVbtELS — Deepa Mehta (@IamDeepaMehta) June 8, 2019

Mind blown with the darkness of #Leila @NetflixIndia its gut wrenching. @humasqureshi My God! Watch out for this girl who is “No One” — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 7, 2019

Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das wrote, “Woman Power on a roll! @humasqureshi #deepamehta are Pure INTENSITY! And the surprise & pride in finding batchmate #shankerraman & wonder producer @PriyaSreedharan part of this powerful show! Can’t wait for #Leila to drop on the 14th!! @NetflixIndia 👊👊👊”

Leila is based on the book of the same name by Prayaag Akbar. The book projects this world as highly policed and where the society is constantly monitored to maintain ‘purity’.

It will start streaming from June 14 on Netflix.