Lee Min Ho turns 34: Boys Over Flowers star left speechless after receiving mountain of gifts from fans

South Korean television star Lee Min Ho celebrated his 34th birthday and decided to treat his fans to a photo of himself as a kid. He took to Instagram and thanked his fans for all the love and affection they had showered on him. In the photo, he can be seen flashing a wide smile at the camera. The fans have adored his spiky hair look and left several comments on the post. He shared another photo of the mountain of gifts from his fans, expressing his shock with an emoticon

Fan clubs trended Happy Birthday Lee Min Ho on Twitter, with most of the fans sharing old photos of him and emotional birthday wishes.

Lee Min Ho made his debut in 2006 with Secret Campus, where he worked with Park Bo Young. He became an international sensation with the famous show Boys Over Flowers and churned out some of the best hits. He also acted in the popular 2013 show, The Heirs, where he played the role of Kim Tan, a member of a rich family, where he falls in love with Cha Eun-Sang, a role played by Park Shin-hye.

He completed 15 years in the industry last month, and was last seen in King: The Eternal Monarch, which starred Kim Go Eun. The drama became one of the highest-rated shows of 2020, and he earned the Top Excellence Award for Best Actor in a miniseries in the fantasy/ romance drama category.

Lee Min-ho has Pachinko in the pipeline. The series is based on the novel by Min Jin Lee. The drama also stars Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.