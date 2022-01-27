Lee Min Ho shares first photo from upcoming Apple TV drama Pachinko, fans say ‘already in love’

Lee Min Ho shared the first look from his upcoming Apple TV+ drama, Pachinko. The show will be 8 episodes long and is based on a book by the same name, written by Korean-American author, Min Jin Lee. In the new photo that he shared, he dons a hat and suit. Fans flooded his post with love and praise, and said they couldn’t wait to see him in his new role. He will play the role of the character named Koh Hansu.

The story revolves around ethnic Koreans in Japan, who suffered severe discrimination. ‘Pachinko’ refers to a vertical pinball machine that is mostly used for gambling in Japan.

A majority of Koreans (called Zainichi Koreans) used to work in these Pachinko parlours, and it was the only employment that they could find in Japan. ‘Pachinko’ is intended to be a symbol of their struggles.

Apple TV shared stills as well.

The cast includes Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Jung Eun-Chae and Oscar-winning actor, Youn Yuh Jung. The drama will release on March 25 and will be produced in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English.