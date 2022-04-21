Lee Joon-gi, Shin Se-kyung expected to replace Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won in Arthdal Chronicles 2, fans are divided: ‘Wanted OG cast’

Hallyu stars Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung are in talks for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. The first season, which featured Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won, was a staggering success. The series is an epic fantasy drama about heroes who make their own legends in the mythical land of Arth. In February, the company Studio Dragon made an official announcement that season two will start production this year.

On April 20, industry representatives stated that Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung will star as leads of the second season of Arthdal Chronicles. In the first season, Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won played the roles of Eun Seom and Tan Ya, respectively.

In response to the reports, Joon-gi’s agency Namoo Actors stated, “‘Arthdal Chronicles 2’ is one of the projects he’s reviewing.” A representative of Shin Se Kyung’s agency EDAM Entertainment also commented, “Shin Se Kyung received an offer to star in the second season and is reviewing it. It hasn’t been confirmed whether she will appear in it or not.” Season 2 will focus on what takes place in Arth a decade later. Many fans are not pleased with this, and one wrote, “This is just upsetting. The production of Arthdal Chronicles has totally lost its plot.” Another added, “I was so excited for Arthdal Chronicles 2, now only disappointment. I love Lee Joongi, but frankly waited for the OG cast.” Song Joong-ki is one of the top Hallyu stars along with Joon-gi, and is known for shows such as Descendants Of The Sun and Vincenzo.

However fans of Lee Joon-gi were furious with the resentment and hit back, “Lee Joon-gi and Shin Sekyung are challenging each other to save the second season of Arthdal Chronicles and the fandom doesn’t care about the play, but the leads and disrespecting the production. So better!” Another wrote, “If the male lead is Lee Joon-gi, there is nothing to worry about.”



Currently, Lee Joon-gi, who has starred in shows such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Rhyeo, Flower Of Evil and Lawless Lawyer, is busy with the crime drama Again My Life.