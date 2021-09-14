Lee Jong-suk turns 32: Pinocchio to Romance Is A Bonus Book, must-watch shows from the South Korean star

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk turns 32 today. The actor, who debuted in 2005 as a runway model and went on to become the youngest ever to participate in Seoul fashion week, is currently one of the top Hallyu actors. If Jong-suk left the audience impressed with his angsty performances in Pinocchio, I Can Hear Your Voice and W, he has also charmed his fans as the die-hard romantic in shows such as Romance Is A Bonus Book. After a break of sorts, the actor will return in 2022 with a new show, Decibel.

On his birthday, here’s a look at some of his best dramas that are a must-watch.

W: Two Worlds

(Photo: Netflix) (Photo: Netflix)

This fantasy thriller was hailed for its unique premise, apart from the crackling chemistry between the leads, Jong-suk and Han Hyo-Joo. W focusses on the clash between two worlds, the real world and an alternate universe within a webtoon, called W. Jong-suk played the role of Kang-Cheol, the lead character in the webtoon, seeking revenge against a mysterious killer who murdered his family years ago. Hyo-Joo’s character Yeon Joo is accidentally sucked into the webtoon, and events spiral out of control, as the lines between the webtoon world and the real world blur. You can catch it on Netflix.

Pinocchio

(Photo: Netflix) (Photo: Netflix)

Starring Jong-suk and Park Shin-hye, Pinocchio is about sensationalism in media. Jong-suk played the role of Ki Ha-myung, whose father, a firefighter, dies during an explosion and is instead made the scapegoat by the media in a sinister cover-up. Ha-myung’s mother tries to kill both of them but he survives and is found by an elderly fisherman, who thinks he is his son Dal-po, who died thirty years ago. Ha-myung grows up as Dal-po, with a thirst for revenge against the reporter who framed his father. Things are not so straightforward, as he falls in love with her daughter Choi In-ha, who has the ‘Pinocchio’ syndrome, meaning that she cannot lie without hiccuping. Together, they set out to become journalists in the ruthless media world, and uncover truths that had been buried for years. The series is available on Netflix.

I Can Hear Your Voice

(Photo: Netflix) (Photo: Netflix)

Another revenge-driven drama, Jong-suk played the role of Park Soo-ha, a man who can hear other people’s thoughts. This power develops after he witnesses his father being murdered when he was just a child. Though the murderer is convicted owing to the timely testimony of a young girl named Jang Hye-sung, he plans revenge when he is released from jail, thirteen years later. The series is on the dynamics between Park Soo-ha and Jang hye-sung, an ensuing love triangle as well as his determination to protect her from the murderer. It’s available on Netflix.

While You Were Sleeping

(Photo: Viki) (Photo: Viki)

Featuring Bae Suzy and Jung Hae-in, While You Were Sleeping chronicles the love story between three people, a field reporter, a prosecutor, and a police officer, who have the ability to foresee future events in their dreams, after saving each other years ago. The series is available on Viki Rakuten.

Romance Is A Bonus Book

(Photo: Netflix) (Photo: Netflix)

If you want a break from angry revenge drama, then catch Jong-suk in Romance Is A Bonus Book, where he plays the senior editor of a publishing company. A romantic comedy, the series tells the story of Eun-ho and his secret love for Kang Dan-i, his close childhood friend. After her divorce, she joins the book company in the junior-most position. Apart from the wholesome love story between the leads, the show also focussed on the travails and drama that goes behind publishing books, making it one of the most popular K-dramas. You can catch it on Netflix.