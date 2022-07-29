Lee Jong-suk on making comeback with Big Mouth, chemistry with Girls Generation’s Yoona: ‘If you’re looking for romance…’

After a gap of more than two years, South Korean star Lee Jong-suk is returning to the small screens with the dark noir thriller series, Big Mouth. Directed by Oh Choong-hwan, the show revolves around a lawyer whose life turns upside down after he gets entangled in a murder case. As he struggles to survive and protect his family, he uncovers darker conspiracies that pull him into further chaos. The series also stars Girls Generation’s Im Yoo-nah (known as Yoona), who plays his sharp-minded wife Mi-ho.

Speaking at a press conference about his comeback, Lee Jong-suk said, “It’s been a thrilling experience to be on set. I know it’s been some time and many fans have looked forward to this, and I feel a little bad for not coming back sooner.” Speaking about working with Director Oh, who has delivered hits like While You Were Sleeping and Start Up, he said, “I have such great respect for him. He’s like a brother to me—we were talking about the possibility for the series, and he suggested that I try something new, so I joined the cast.” It wasn’t entirely a cakewalk for Jong-suk, though he has starred in numerous revenge dramas like W-Two Worlds and Pinocchio. He said, “There were many moments when I felt nervous, there were some scenes that were tough to express so. I asked a lot of questions.”

Asked about playing Yoona’s husband in Big Mouth and their chemistry he answered that he indeed looked forward to it, and while he is mindful of fan’s expectations, he wanted them to know that a lot of the time they were in physically different locations for the series. Jong-suk added, “We’re in separate spaces for most of the time. If you’re looking for romance between the two, you may not be satisfied. I think overall, Yoona’s character is working to be supportive for me, and I’m doing the same.”

Yoona also mentioned their relationship in the series and said, “They’re a newlywed couple. I didn’t really think twice about it, and that’s why I agreed to join the project. There was some physical distance between us, though we were a married couple. But I was looking forward to spending time with each other, but that was not the case. There are some flashback scenes which shows that we were a loving couple, and that would be the moments of romance, that people will feel the love between them.”

Big Mouth drops on Disney Plus Hotstar today (July 29).