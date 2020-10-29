Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb’s title changed to Laxmii, makers cite viewers’ sentiment

Akshay Kumar-led horror-comedy has now been named Laxmii. (PR Photo)

Actor Akshay Kumar and co-producers of Laxmmi Bomb on Thursday changed the title of the upcoming horror-comedy to Laxmii, days before its release to “respect viewers’ sentiment.”

The development came hours after Rajput outfit Shri Rajput Karni Sena reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers demanding the title change, saying that the Hindu community found Laxmmi Bomb “derogatory” and “offensive” to Goddess Laxmi.

After director Raghava Lawrence showed the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier in the day, the decision to change the title was taken by producers Akshay Kumar, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor, keeping in mind the sentiments of viewers, a statement said.

Since Laxmii trailer released earlier this month, Akshay has been heavily trolled online for the title, with a section of the audience criticising the actor for disrespecting Hindu community.

Laxmii, which stars Akshay Kumar in the role of a transgender person, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. It also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Ayesha Raza, Sharad Kelkar and Rajesh Sarma. Laxmii is the remake of Raghava Lawrence’s 2011 hit Tamil film Kanchana.

