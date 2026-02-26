Latest OTT Releases: The Bluff, Ikkis and Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, what to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video

Latest OTT Releases: Winner of six BAFTAs One Battle After Another to Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis and the four episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, here’s the latest list of OTT releases.

One Battle After Another

JioHotstar

One of the most talked about movies of 2025, Paul Thomas Anderson-directed One Battle After Another has just won six BAFTAs and secured 12 Oscar nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Adapted), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Actor (Leonardo Di Caprio) and two Best Supporting Actor nods (for Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn). The film follows washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio), who exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). When his nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her. The film will be available for streaming from February 26.