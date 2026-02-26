Latest OTT Releases: The Bluff, Ikkis and Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, what to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Latest OTT Releases: The second part of Bridgerton Season 4 and Man On The Run, a documentary about Paul McCartney's creative and personal journey at The Beatles’ breakup, will be available for streaming.
One Battle After Another
JioHotstar
One of the most talked about movies of 2025, Paul Thomas Anderson-directed One Battle After Another has just won six BAFTAs and secured 12 Oscar nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Adapted), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Actor (Leonardo Di Caprio) and two Best Supporting Actor nods (for Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn). The film follows washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio), who exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). When his nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her. The film will be available for streaming from February 26.
Ikkis
Prime Video
Sriram Raghavan’s latest directorial outing Ikkis tells the true story of 21-year-old Lt Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, he led his tank at Basantar against overwhelming odds. Years later, his father’s visit to Pakistan reveals the full measure of Arun’s courage and sacrifice. The movie features Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal. The cast also features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in pivotal roles.
Bridgerton S4 Part 2
Netflix
Part 1 ended with Benedict (Luke Thompson) asking Sophie (Yerin Ha) a loaded question: “Be my mistress?” Sophie, a hardworking maid whose mother was a maid turned mistress, flees without giving an answer. However, the new episodes show that Sophie and Benedict have people they can turn to for advice: Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) returns home from India with his wife, Kate (Simone Ashley), just in time to give Benedict some older-brother advice. Meanwhile, Sophie leans on Alfie (David Moorst), a footman at Penwood House, who encourages her to open her heart to Benedict. The new episodes will release on February 26.
Man On The Run
Prime Video
The documentary, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, centres on Paul McCartney chronicles his creative and personal journey in the aftermath of The Beatles’ breakup, as he rebuilds from the ground up with the formation of Wings. The docu-series stars Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger in key roles, blending rare archival footage, intimate interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments. The film captures an artist navigating uncertainty, criticism, and legacy pressure. Ultimately, he carves out one of music’s most remarkable second acts. It premieres on February 27.
The Bluff
Prime Video
The film follows Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who has traded chaos for calm, building a quiet life with her family on a Caribbean island. But when a vengeful shadow from her past resurfaces, the fragile peace she fought for is shattered, pulling her back into a dangerous world she thought she had left behind. Directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Joe Ballarini and Frank E. Flowers, the cast features Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Karl Urban.
