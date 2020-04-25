Lara Dutta on Hundred: Finally got to know what Bollywood heroes feel in a film

Lara Dutta’s Hundred is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Lara Dutta’s Hundred is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Model-turned-actor Lara Dutta has forayed into the digital space with Hundred. The Hotstar Specials original also stars Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru and television star Karan Wahi in the lead roles. Directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir, the eight-episode series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hundred will see Dutta playing a police officer, who hires a terminally ill Netra (Rajguru) as an undercover officer. The two women, in their own ways, try to fulfil each other’s dreams, and what ensues is a thrilling ride.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Lara Dutta opened up about her digital debut, surviving in Bollywood, life after lockdown and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What made you choose Hundred as your digital debut?

I had been waiting for a role and premise like this, in which I could sink in my teeth as an actor. Most roles when it comes to women are pretty much one dimensional, but this was very different. Also, I have never had a woman director. I have been a fan of Ruchi’s work and sensibilities. So when she called, I was game for it just by listening to it. And, I have never played a cop before. The two primary characters are very different personalities and are forced to rely on each other to fulfil their goals. I have done humour before, but the tone of this show is very different – slightly sarcastic and dark. It was a great opportunity for me to do something new

Tell us something about your character.

Saumya Shukla is a very good cop. She has been a topper and now a first-class officer. All that she wanted was to go after the bad boys. Also, she doesn’t just want to make a place for herself but also make a difference. But then she is reduced to being the ‘item girl’ in the team, or the face they want to put forward. It’s frustrating for her to never get an opportunity to prove herself as all the big cases and promotions go to her male counterparts. And then she meets this girl Netra Patil, who has an x amount of days to live. Since Netra has nothing to lose, she is ready to take all the risks. But recruiting her as an undercover officer opens a can of worms for Saumya, as this girl is not trained, of course, and they have very different personalities. I would always joke with Ruchi that after 15 years, I finally got to know what a Bollywood hero feels like in a film. There were multiple love angles, action, firing guns, chasing the bad guys, dancing and more. It was great fun.

In the trailer, we see your character trying to find a place for herself in a man’s world. Did you also face a similar situation when you entered Bollywood, which is predominately ruled by male stars?

The greatest blessing for me was that I was a complete outsider in the industry. I had no baggage or preconceived notion of what kind of a movie star I want to be. Also, the background that I came from, having won Miss India and Miss Universe, I wasn’t shy of hard work. I knew what it took to make it. So from day one, I set different rules for myself. Even when I produced Chalo Dilli, I was the first actress to do that. Today, we have so many like Deepika Padukode and Anushka Sharma producing their own films. Back then, I always thought why the men were having all the fun. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were producing, and I didn’t know what stopped women from doing that. You can say I had the balls to take that chance.

How difficult or different was it to be directed by three directors?

I think it had more pluses than negatives honestly. Also, because Ruchi, Ashutosh and Taher were the co-creators, they had a collective vision. In a web series, there’s close to eight-ten hours of content to be made. Internationally, we have different directors for different episodes, and that does add a lot of freshness. Similarly, it also worked for us as each day they infused new energy in the team. There weren’t really any drawbacks given that we had also spent a lot of time table reading before we went on floors. Everybody knew what and how we wanted the character to play out. And then, of course, magic happens on set. And all of them were open to suggestions, so it was all a lot of fun.

Since you are making your digital debut, what has been your take on the medium?

I just love it. Also, where I am as a female actor, in my 40s, I needed this revival as an artiste. The content that’s been written is so much deeper and better, I feel like I have come to a party. The last two years I have had the luxury to say no to the work I didn’t want to do. I am glad Ruchi had the confidence in me, and she came to me with so much clarity and a rounded character. And now that I have signed Hundred, I have been inundated with all kinds of roles. It feels like something has exploded. This is the kind of work I always wanted to do. And I am so happy it came at this time in my life, where I have a wealth of experience, not just as an actor, but also a woman. It’s so liberating to be in your 40s, when you don’t need to give a damn to things.

What are the kind of changes you feel the industry will see post the lockdown?

Not just the industry, I think pretty much everything will change. It will take a while before normalcy sets in. But the lockdown has clearly defined our choices and the kind of content we want. You will see a huge surge and push in the digital space than it is now.

Hundred also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Makrand Deshpande and Rohini Hattangadi among others.

