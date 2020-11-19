Lahore Confidential trailer: Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh star in cross-border romantic thriller

Lahore Confidential starts streaming on ZEE5 on December 11.

The trailer of Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh starrer Lahore Confidential is out. The film is the second installment in ZEE5’s Confidential franchise which started with London Confidential.

In the trailer, we meet Ananya (Chadha) and Rauf (Singh). While Ananya is an Indian spy, Rauf is an ISI agent. The two, unaware of each other’s identity, fall in love, and their love story flourishes amid growing cross-border tension. But what happens when Ananya and Rauf come across the truth about each other? What matters more to them, love for the country or love for each other? This we will know when Lahore Confidential will stream on ZEE5 from December 11.

The film, also starring Karishma Tanna and Khalid Siddiqui in pivotal roles, is a romantic spy thriller. Though the basic plot of the film looks similar to a few Bollywood cross-border love stories, it is its treatment which sets it apart. We get to hear Urdu poetry in the trailer. Also, both, Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh look promising in their parts.

Kunal Kohli, who has helmed Lahore Confidential, feels the film will be a ‘refreshing watch’ with the element of ‘classic romance’. Talking about the film, he shared, “In an OTT space, we hardly see spy thrillers with a romantic backdrop, hence Lahore Confidential will definitely be a refreshing watch for viewers, and I hope the element of classic romance will sweep everyone off their feet. The film builds intrigue throughout its narrative, and the background score establishes the spy-thriller tonality (you will see this in the trailer too).”

Created by S Hussain Zaidi, the film is produced by Jar Pictures.

