Lahore Confidential teaser: Of love and India-Pakistan conflict

Lahore Confidential will soon stream on ZEE5. (Photo: ZEE5)

The teaser of Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh-starrer Lahore Confidential is out. The ZEE5 film seems to be an interesting mix of romance and espionage genres. But the teaser still doesn’t seem very novel, primarily because we have seen such stories in the past. Be it Ek Tha Tiger or Sunny Deol’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, the terrain is the same — professionals of different nations meet each other and unbeknownst to themselves, end up falling for the other.

What might make Lahore Confidential a little different is the performance of the actors. Both Richa and Arunoday are credible artistes who are capable of making the familiar seem unfamiliar. The teaser is short, but it gives a fair glimpse of the kind of drama that can be expected from the Kunal Kohli directorial.

The official synopsis of Lahore Confidential reads, “Directed by Kunal Kohli, this gripping spy thriller revolves around RAW agent Ananya, who crosses path with a charming ISI agent.”

Also starring Karishma Tanna in a pivotal role, Lahore Confidential will premiere soon on ZEE5.

