Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Lady Gaga performs the viral Wednesday Addams dance, watch video

Wednesday is a new show on Netflix that hit the OTT platform recently. The supernatural, comedy-horror is based on the character of Wednesday Addams of The Addams family.

Lady Gaga WednesdayLady Gaga grooved to the beats of her song Bloody Mary. (Photos: ladygaga/Instagram, wednesdayaddams/Twitter)
Lady Gaga has joined the bandwagon! In a recent clip posted on social media, the pop star could be seen grooving to the beats of her song ‘Bloody Mary’, doing the famous Wednesday Addams dance. The opening scene of the clip features Lady Gaga giving the moves her all. Additionally, we get a glimpse of her makeup session.

After Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams performed a dance routine in the freshly released Netflix series Wednesday, the challenge shot to the top of the trends list. Netflix US shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “Mother monster has arrived @ladygaga”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Fans love Lady Gaga in the dance video. Some have even suggested she be a part of season 2 of the show.

That’s not it! Wednesday Addams’ official account gave the nod to Gaga’s dance moves too. She took to Twitter and wrote, “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Lady Gaga then replied saying, “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here.”

In the show, Wednesday Addams strives to control her developing psychic gift while attending Nevermore Academy, stop a killing spree, and unravel the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 04:12:24 pm
