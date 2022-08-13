Laal Singh Chaddha, Indian Matchmaking, Thallumaala: Top shows and films to watch this weekend

This extended weekend has multiple entertainment options in store – whether you’d like to venture out or stay at home. If you’re going out, a remake of the Tom Hanks classic, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, has finally hit the screens. To celebrate the occasion of Rakshan Bandhan, there is a movie by the same name featuring Akshay Kumar. However, if you’d rather stay in, Never Have I Ever’s season three and the second season of Indian Matchmaking might catch your fancy.

Laal Singh Chaddha: In cinemas

Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

A remake of Tom Hanks-led Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha has received a mixed response from the audience. Aamir Khan reprising Tom Hanks’ role of Forrest and Kareena Kapoor Khan has stepped into the shoes of Robin Wright for the Hindi adaptation of the six Academy Awards winner drama. It also features actors Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta found the film to be a “meandering tale”. In her 2-star rated review, she wrote, “It’s not just the pace which is the trouble. It is also, centrally and crucially, Sardar Laal Singh Chaddha himself. And here, a comparison is a must.”

Raksha Bandhan: In cinemas

Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Akshay/Instagram) Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Akshay/Instagram)

This family drama, helmed by Aanand L Rai, is headlined by Akshay Kumar. It is the story of a man called Lala Kedarnath who vows to get married to his childhood sweetheart only after he marries off his four sisters. He is ready to even sell his kidney for their wedding. Shubhra Gupta found the film to be overtly melodramatic that transports you to the 1960s. In her 1.5-star rated review, she wrote, “I’m not sure what made me more uncomfortable — the mothballed plot detailing, the contrivances, the high-pitched melodrama which used to be part and parcel of movies we thought we had deep-sixed decades back; or the conviction that low-rent family dramas, with their uneasy mix of humour and crassness, hugely popular at one time, is the way out for a beleaguered Bollywood.”

Never Have I Ever 3: Netflix

After being confused about whom to go out with in the first two seasons, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has gotten a very good-looking boyfriend in Paxton (Darren Barnet) in the third season of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. However, in this season, she will realise how being in a relationship is not about all things beautiful. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar feels, in the third season, the makers have moved away from its “desi flavour” and have become a “generic high school comedy.”

Indian Matchmaking 2: Netflix

Sima Taparia returns for Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Photo: Netflix) Sima Taparia returns for Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

Sima Aunty is back! The popular matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia is once again helping the singletons find a suitable match for themselves not just in India but globally. She has traditional ways of matchmaking where the age and height of the prospects are a matter of concern and she finds her clients too ‘demanding’. Indianexpress.com’s Sampada Sharma, in her review of the first two episodes of the show, wrote, “The first season of Indian Matchmaking released soon after the lockdown hit in 2020 and when the entire world was starved for content, the show became the cringe watch that we couldn’t stop talking about. The second season follows the same path of pretending that these orthodox practices are somehow a part of ‘Indian culture’ and while we live in a world where this is our reality, Indian Matchmaking should be consumed with a pinch of salt.”

Nna Thaan Case Kodu: In cinemas

Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan, Nna Thaan Case Kodu is billed as a courtroom comedy, which sheds light on the follies of our criminal justice system. The title of the translates to ‘Sue me’ in English. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film three stars. In his review, he praised the performance of P.P. Kunhikrishnan and wrote, “Kunhikrishnan’s performance is one of the highlights of the movie. The little smiles signalling that he is a sucker for flattery and how a little praise can get him to sign on important orders, all highlight how the human factor muddles a near-perfect legal system.”

Day Shift: Netflix

The vampire comedy Day Shift marks the directorial debut of JJ Perry, who previously worked as second unit director and stunt coordinator on movies like Fast & Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and the John Wick franchise. The story is about a hard-working blue-collar dad (Jamie Foxx) who wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted eight-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires. Rohan Naahar watched the film and wrote, “Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco’s new Netflix film is a fun throwback to 90s action cinema that features a particularly memorable Snoop Dogg cameo.”

Thallumaala: In cinemas

Thallumaala, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, is directed by Khalid Rahman. The film also has Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. The trailer of the movie revealed that it is about internet celebrities. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, Thallumaala is produced by Ashiq Usman. Manoj Kumar R, in his review of the Malayalam drama, wrote, “Khalid Rahman has stylishly staged the fights. But, underneath all the madness, there is a commentary too — strong men can control their anger, weak men can’t.”

Viruman: In cinemas

Karthi in Viruman. Karthi in Viruman.

The rural action-drama, directed by Muthaiah, stars Karthi, Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan and Soori in pivotal roles. Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman wrote in his review, “Viruman doesn’t make you feel much while watching it, nor leaves you with a lot of thoughts about parenting. It is largely a passable movie.”

