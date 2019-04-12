Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 actor Shweta Tripathi: Biswa Kalyan Rath is quite a serious guy

After her impressive performance in recently-released Gone Kesh, Shweta Tripathi is now set to wow fans as Dr Shreya Pathare in Amazon Prime Video original Laakhon Mein Ek. Created by Biswa Kalyan Rath, the eight-episode series will talk about a young doctor starting a cataract camp in a village, and the challenges that come her way. The first season of the show depicted the life of students in an IIT coaching centre.

Ahead of the release of Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2, Shweta sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. She talked about playing a doctor, the show creator Biswa and her choices of projects.

Excerpt from the conversation:

Most children while growing up dream of becoming a doctor. Was that ever a career option for you?

Not at all. I am a humanities student and have studied subjects like sociology, psychology or political science. I had no connection with biology while growing up. This is why I was really excited when this role came my way. As an actor, you always want to keep challenging yourself.

Were there any special preparation you did to play a doctor?

Actually, a lot of prep went into playing Dr Shreya. Every character has its own emotional journey. As actors, you need to understand that. In this, there was also a profession involved. It was a responsibility to do justice to that. While people who don’t know much about medicines or handling those equipments will be fine but we didn’t want doctors or medical students to feel disconnected. Thankfully, post the trailer, we have received a lot of positive messages saying it did look authentic. We have our fingers crossed for the series now.

Biswa Kalyan Rath, who is the creator of the show, comes across as a fun personality but he is quite serious in reality. What was your initial reaction when you met him?

So when you meet a public figure, who you are so used to seeing, you feel you know them. So when I met him, I chirped out loud, ‘Hi Biswa’, and he had this serious, cold look as if asking me to stay away (laughs). As you said, he has a different image and you tend to perceive him through the work he has done in the past. But he is quite a serious guy. It is nice to see this contrasting side of him. It is actually exciting to have a layered personality. And I think once people watch Laakhon Mein Ek, they will be pleasantly surprised by him.

He also told us that you were his first choice and a reference when he was finalising things. How does it feel that people show so much trust on you? And does that act as a pressure?

It was really sweet on his part to say that. It is actually the best compliment for any actor. I know people now expect that any project I do, it will have something worthy. And that is really exciting. When I am shooting, there is just no pressure. It is only during promotions, you feel it slightly.

But you also tend to always choose very powerful roles. Is it a conscious decision on your part?

Honestly, it is really not. I think somewhere it all depends on your family and the upbringing you have had. My dad was an IAS officer and my mother a teacher. You don’t realise but what you see while growing up tends to shape you. It somehow influences all your choices.

What do you want the audience to take back from Laakhon Mein Ek?

We want to say that be the change you want to see. You don’t need to be a superhero to do that. All it takes is a little courage and belief. Just try and do it. It is really not that difficult.

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.