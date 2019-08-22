Kyle Patrick Alvarez to direct Homecoming season two

Kyle Patrick Alvarez will succeed Sam Esmail as the director of Homecoming for its upcoming season two.

According to Deadline, Alvarez, best known for directing 2015 feature Stanford Prison Experiment, will helm all the episodes of the second season.

Esmail, however, will still be attached to the Amazon show in the capacity of executive producer.

Actor Stephen James, who appeared in the show alongside Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale, will reprise his role of Walter Cruz in the show’s sophomore run.

Besides him, Hong Chau, who portrayed Audrey Temple in the first season, is also returning.

Singer-actor Janelle Monae will take on the central role in the second season. She will play “a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or even who she is” in the paranoia thriller.

Homecoming is based on the podcast of the same name from Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

The show is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP.