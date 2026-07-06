Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar slammed for joke about Gauahar Khan: ‘You always like my things’

Television actor Kushal Tandon has landed in the middle of a social media storm after a joke involving his former girlfriend, actor Gauahar Khan, went viral online. The clip, which surfaced from the reality show Alliance, has drawn criticism from viewers, with many calling the remark insensitive and unnecessary. What further fueled the backlash was the reaction of Gauahar Khan’s husband, Zaid Darbar, who was seen laughing at the joke.

The controversy erupted after Kushal made a sarcastic comment referencing Gauahar during a conversation on the show. The moment quickly spread across social media platforms, where fans accused the actor of dragging his past relationship into the spotlight for laughs.

The viral clip shows Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon working out at the gym while chatting with Mini Mathur and Arslan Goni. During the conversation, Zaid recalled asking Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were “bekar” (bad). Responding with a joke that referenced his past relationship with Gauahar Khan, Kushal said, “Tujhe saare meri cheezin pasand aati hai” (You always like my things).”

The remark left Mini visibly stunned, while Arslan immediately stopped Zaid and reacted with a disappointed expression. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many users criticizing Kushal’s comment and debating whether it crossed the line.

Watch the clip here:

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Several netizens expressed disappointment, questioning why Zaid did not defend his wife or object to the remark. Comments describing his reaction as “spineless” and “disappointing” flooded social media, while others urged the trio to move on from the past.

Several felt that bringing up an ex-partner in such a manner was uncalled for, especially considering Gauahar has long since moved on with her life.

The controversy comes just days after Gauahar herself defended Zaid Darbar during another disagreement on Alliance. She publicly criticized fellow contestant Nikhil Chinapa for allegedly trying to create a rift between Zaid and Kushal, stating that the only person “playing everyone around” was Nikhil.

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan met during Bigg Boss 7 and soon became one of television’s most talked-about couples. Their relationship ended in 2014, and the two have occasionally made headlines over public remarks about each other in the years since. Gauahar later married Zaid Darbar in 2020, and the couple now share a family together.

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Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have two children together, both boys. Their first son, Zehaan, was born in May 2023. They later welcomed their second son, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025.

Neither Kushal Tandon nor Gauahar Khan has officially responded to the latest wave of criticism at the time of writing.