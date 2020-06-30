Kushal Tandon: Don’t want to do shows that go on endlessly

Kushal Tandon’s Unlock The Haunted App is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: Kushal Tandon/Instagram) Kushal Tandon’s Unlock The Haunted App is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: Kushal Tandon/Instagram)

Kushal Tandon and Hina Khan starrer Unlock The Haunted App dropped recently on ZEE5. The film may have received mixed reviews, but fans of the actors have certainly liked seeing their favourites together on screen.

While the project was shot before the coronavirus outbreak, the actors completed the dubbing for the film during the lockdown. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Kushal Tandon shared, “Everyone is trying to get used to the new normal. I did the dubbing and the studio was quite well sanitised. Now, television shows have also resumed work.”

Talking about Unlock, Tandon said, “It’s the story of the world of dark web and what all is there. A lot can happen in the virtual world. We have all heard stories of phishing and the blue whale app. It’s about this girl who chances upon an assistance app that grants three wishes, but you have to pay a price for the same. How far can one go for the same is what the audience will get to see. It’s a crisp movie and on a subject that’s never been tried on OTT.”

Kushal Tandon was last seen on television on the Sony TV show Beyhadh. When asked if the lack of good roles keeps him away from the small screen, the 35-year-old said, “I don’t want to do shows that are just going on endlessly. Beyhadh was a finite series and loved by everyone. I was approached for the next season also but I did not want to repeat myself. It’s not that I am staying away. I had been busy with my web projects, and I also traveled to Bangkok for a special martial arts training. I was even working towards my restaurant for a year in between. If and when I get an opportunity to be a part of good content, I will be back.”

Doesn’t the ‘out of sight, out of mind’ formula bother him? “Not me. It’s been 10 years that I am here, and I never had any fear of missing out. I am not competing with anyone. I am very content with whatever I have done. There is so much to learn and do different things. And that’s how I want to be,” he remarked.

The actor also spoke up about being cheeky and candid on social media, maintaining that he will never be disrespectful towards anyone. “Someone who has followed my journey would know I have always been like that. I never portray myself as someone else. I also believe in not letting the child in me die. I put out statements and posts that I believe in, even if they are bold. Others’ opinions don’t really matter to me. But I know where to draw the line.”

Unlock: The Haunted App is streaming on ZEE5.

