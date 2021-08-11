Kuruthi, The Kissing Booth 3, Bake Squad: What to watch on August 11

Stuck at home and wondering what to stream today? Don’t worry as we are here to solve your problem. From a new Malayalam thriller to a sequel of an American teen rom-com, here’s what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

Title Platform Language Kuruthi Amazon Prime Video Malayalam The Kissing Booth 3 Netflix English Bake Squad Netflix English Misha and the Wolves Netflix English

Kuruthi: Amazon Prime Video

Prithviraj’s latest release Kuruthi promises to be another worthy addition to Amazon’s Malayalam content library. The Manu Warrier directorial, also starring Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew and Srindaa in pivotal roles, has been pitched as a socio-political thriller.

The Kissing Booth 3: Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 is the final chapter in the Kissing Booth film franchise. The movie stars Joey King, Jacob Elrodi and Joel Courtney in the lead roles. If you want to watch a mushy teen rom-com, then this film is for you.

Bake Squad: Netflix

One can never have enough of great food or food shows. Netflix’s latest food series revolves around expert bakers who “elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution.”

Misha and the Wolves: Netflix

The official synopsis of the documentary reads, “As a little girl, she escaped the Holocaust and lived among wolves. Or did she? An extraordinary story elicits sympathy — then draws scrutiny.”