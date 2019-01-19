Kunal Kemmu to make digital debut with ZEE5 series Abhay

Actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to make his digital debut with a new web series titled Abhay. It will stream on ZEE5 and is expected to go on floors soon.

Abhay is a crime thriller which uses inverted detective format of storytelling and will be shot in the bylanes of Lucknow. A source close to the development informs that Kunal will be seen playing an investigation officer in the web series and will don a never-seen-before avatar for it. However, Kunal hasn’t commented on it yet.

Earlier, Kunal was also expected to make his television debut with Sunil Grover’s show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. He was to play Grover’s brother-in-law but had to leave the show as his dates clashed with the outdoor schedule of Karan Johar’s upcoming film Kalank. Later, the role went to Aparshakti Khurrana.

On the film front, Kunal was last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again which also starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The film became a box office hit and earned over Rs 205.69 crore.