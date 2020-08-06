Abhay Season 2 trailer: ZEE5 series is darker, edgier

Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 2 will stream on ZEE5. Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 2 will stream on ZEE5.

The trailer of Abhay Season 2 dropped today, and the show seems to have gotten darker and murkier. The ZEE5 web series, featuring Kunal Kemmu in the lead role, boasts of an interesting ensemble including new additions like Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Asha Negi and Bidita Bag.

The trailer shows investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh (Kemmu) being blackmailed by a prisoner (Kapoor), who has kidnapped kids in the city. Abhay needs to play by the rules of the criminal mastermind to save the children.

Kunal Kemmu, who made his digital debut with Abhay season one, said that he was excited to finally bring the second part as fans had long flooded him with queries about the show’s premiere date.

“I hope people join Abhay Pratap Singh in his fight for justice on 14th August. Ever since the announcement was made for Abhay 2, my DMs have been flooded with people eagerly waiting for the second season.

“This season is grittier with some of the most unpredictable crime stories. It features a set of gut-wrenching villains, and I am humbled to have got the opportunity to work with co-stars like Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Asha Negi, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal, Indraneil Sengupta, Nidhi Singh and Asheema Vardhan,” the actor said in a statement.

Chunky Panday’s character is described as a dual-faced criminal, while Asha Negi plays a journalist. Ken Ghosh returns to the series as the director. Abhay 2, with eight episodes, begins streaming on ZEE5 from August 14.

