Kunal Karan Kapoor: On TV people don’t experiment, they bank on what works

Kunal Karan Kapoor who started his acting career with hit TV shows like Remix and Left Right Left is doing what everyone else is doing these days, “staying at home”. He recently went live from the Facebook page of The Indian Express to discuss with his fans, how he has been spending time amid the national lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am helping out in cooking and other household chores. Also, I am catching up on reading books, playing games on the play station and watching a lot of content. One thing I am avoiding is watching the news. What is happening continuously is you want to watch the news and check the updates, but now I am trying to stay away from the news as much as I can,” Kunal shared.

The actor also suggested people watch his latest web series The Raikar Case, a murder-mystery and shared his experience of working in it. Kunal said, “It was amazing to share the screen with so many talented actors like Atul Kulkarni, Ashvini Bhave and Neil Bhoopalam. We were in Goa for some time for the shoot where we would shoot for the entire day and then party till late. We took each other to our favourite restaurants and enjoyed our meals together. So, it was wonderful to have great co-actors.”

Kunal mentioned how he was a bit confused when he first read the script of The Raikar Case but his impetus to work on the web series was his chance of having to share the screen with senior actors, Atul Kulkarni and Ashvini Bhave.

The Remix actor shared, “Having them around on the set, to bounce of lines with Mr Kulkarni and Ashvini ma’am was just like a dream come true. Though I was nervous to be working with them but I believe great things come out of nervousness. Atul sir is very precise in whatever he does, he is an education in himself. Ashvini ma’am was like a mother on set. She always wanted to know if everyone’s alright and everyone’s taken care of. So these are two different personalities and I meshed between them. It was amazing.”

Karan has worked in TV shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Maayka, Doli Armaanon Ki and Woh Apna Sa among others. His first web series The Raikar Case has made him realise that the web platform gives artists “more freedom in terms of creativity and more time to prepare”.

On being asked about his thoughts on television being called regressive, he replied, “There are people who don’t want to take risks, and they really want to bank on what works because there is commerce involved. But once in a while, somebody comes along, takes a risk and makes something new. If it works, it does wonders for everyone.”

Lastly, Kunal shared how it would be wonderful if Left Right Left makes a comeback on television. Recalling his experience of working on the show, he said it was his “third college”.

“Left Right Left was like a third college for me. First was the college, the second was Remix and third Left Right Left. We had a fantastic director who would give us freedom. He used to ask us to show ‘what, you guys want to do?’ He would see what we’re doing in a scene and then would place his camera according to us, which was such a welcome change. It spoiled a lot of us because a lot of directors don’t work like that. This is what I take back from Left Right Left because it has taught me to experiment, to improvise and to do something innate and not be restricted,” Kunal said.

