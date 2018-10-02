Kubbra Sait, Elli Avrram to join cast of ALTBalaji’s The Verdict State Vs Nanavati

Kubbra Sait and Elli Avrram have joined the cast of AltBalaji’s court room drama. Kubbra Sait and Elli Avrram have joined the cast of AltBalaji’s court room drama.

Actors Kubbra Sait and Elli Avrram are excited to join the cast of ALTBalaji’s upcoming courtroom drama The Verdict ‘State Vs Nanavati. Elli will be playing Sylvia, wife of Kawas Nanavati, and Kubbra will essay the role of Mamie Ahuja.

“It is my first association with Ekta Kapoor and I am really excited to join the fabulous star cast of ALTBalaji’s ‘The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati’. It’s a very intriguing concept and will have an equally gripping narrative. I really hope the audience appreciates me in this character as this is a performance oriented role where I’m getting to express all kinds of emotions,” Elli said in a statement.

She has already started shooting for the series.

“Post the success of Sacred Games, it’s a great opportunity to portray an intricate character yet again in the show and share the screen space with acting stalwarts,” Kubbra said.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series also features Angad Bedi as lawyer Karl Khandalvala and Sumeet Vyas as Ram Jethmalani. It is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati, who shot three bullets from his revolver into a businessman and then went and confessed his crime to the police.The courtroom drama will be based on public records, newspaper articles of the time and interviews with people who have knowledge of the case.

