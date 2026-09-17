‘Shadows had phones’: Krystle D’Souza reveals major loophole on The Traitors 2 set

Actress Krystle D’Souza won Karan Johar-hosted Traitors Season 2 earlier this month. One of the season’s biggest controversies erupted when entrepreneur Parul Gulati was accused of bribing her ‘shadow’ to leak crucial information about the game. In a recent interview, Krystle addressed the controversy and revealed what happened to the ‘shadows’ following Parul’s exit.

Every contestant on The Traitors Season 2 was assigned a crew member who accompanied them on set at all times. These crew members, known as ‘shadows’, attended to the contestants’ needs, escorted them to and from their rooms, and helped them leave the premises after they were eliminated from the game.

The ‘shadow’ assigned to Parul Gulati was allegedly bribed to leak information about the identity of a Traitor. Parul allegedly used this information during the game to eliminate Harman Singha, while citing her ‘gut feeling’ as the reason behind her suspicion.

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Also Read: Traitors 2: Parul Gulati reacts as Krystle Dsouza, Shahneel accuse her of cheating, bribery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

Krystle Dsouza on the controversy

Sharing her views on Parul Gulati’s actions and the loophole involving the ‘shadows’ on set, Krystle D’Souza said, “Whether she was getting the information or not is something you need to ask her. As far as we are concerned, we would not go out and say something we don’t know for sure. Of course, it’s not fair. We got the information recently, and that’s when we spoke about it. Before this, we had no clue. I was going around telling people that Parul is so smart. How can she wake up every day and know who the traitor is?”

She further added, “We knew this for sure. Unfortunately, the show’s format is so tight and so good that it cannot be the production or the makers’ fault. It is the contestant’s fault. If you have come to play, play with integrity or go home and play Mafia. These shadows were 18-year-old interns. They had come to take care of your little needs. My shadow didn’t talk to me only; not even normal conversations were allowed. She would say every day, ‘I hope you are safe.’ And later she would say, Thank God you are safe.’ That was all the conversation we had. Going out of your way and asking extra information was unfair.”

Krystle concluded, “Clearly things have happened, but it is not the production’s fault. It is on her integrity. The shadows had phones, and that’s something that should have been taken away from them. After Parul left, their phones were taken away.”

‘I felt extremely bullied’: Krystle Dsouza

This is not the first time Krystle D’Souza has criticised Parul Gulati’s conduct on Traitors. Earlier this month, in an interview with SCREEN, Krystle said she felt “bullied” by Parul during the game. “I felt extremely bullied that whole day. So for me to come out and say that bullying was not your brain, I think I’m justified there because she really went like guns blazing for no reason. And every time I asked for a reason, it was like, ‘Oh, I’ll tell you at the table.’ And then at the table, you’re like, ‘But when Munawar went, you didn’t cry.’ Her points were making no sense. You’re accusing me, putting your business on the line, putting everything on the line on what? On a gut feeling? Even Shweta ma’am at the table said, ‘So you’re saying it’s a gut feeling?’ And then she was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m 100% sure; just vote for my sake, vote.’ Why will people vote? Are everyone followers? Like, everyone Is using their brain, use your brain and play. And if you don’t have one, don’t come to play.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

In August, Krystle exposed Parul’s cheating. In an Instagram video, she said, “So it turns out that a gut feeling with no valid reasons could be foul play. I am shocked, furious, and my blood is boiling. It is unfair to the rest of the 20 contestants, the innocents who have put their minds to the game; everyone’s game has been spoilt because of one contestant, and that is so unfair. The makers have made the show with so much integrity; everything is kept a secret, and then to find out that a shadow and a contestant were discussing who the traitor is, I cannot understand this. Based on a gut feeling, how can you put your business or life at stake?”

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“I am shocked, disheartened, and disappointed. I was wondering that day; I had not even reached the breakfast table, and she had declared that I was a traitor. I asked her for her reasons, and she fumbled. At the table (circle of shaq), it didn’t make sense. She had to make up points. I know the makers would also be disheartened; it’s so sad for them. They make the show with so much integrity and are so secretive,” Krystle added.