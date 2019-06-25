Krysten Ritter doesn’t want Jessica Jones revival

Krysten Ritter is not up for a Jessica Jones revival and the actor says she is content about “closing the door” on the Marvel-Netflix series.

The show, whose third and now final season premiered last October, was cancelled by the streaming service in February.

In the eponymous series, the 37-year-old actor played the former superhero who opens her own detective agency.

With Disney’s upcoming streaming platform Disney+, fans often wondered if the show or characters might get a new lease of life, but Ritter said she does not want to play the role again.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so. I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door,” she told TVLine.

Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg echoed Ritter’s sentiments.

“I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter. I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories,” Rosenberg said.