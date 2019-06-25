Krysten Ritter doesn’t want Jessica Jones revival

Toggle Menu
Jessica Jones, whose third and now final season premiered last October, was cancelled by the streaming service in February. In the series, the 37-year-old Krysten Ritter played the former superhero who opens her own detective agency.

Krysten Ritter is not up for a Jessica Jones revival and the actor says she is content about “closing the door” on the Marvel-Netflix series.

The show, whose third and now final season premiered last October, was cancelled by the streaming service in February.

In the eponymous series, the 37-year-old actor played the former superhero who opens her own detective agency.

With Disney’s upcoming streaming platform Disney+, fans often wondered if the show or characters might get a new lease of life, but Ritter said she does not want to play the role again.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so. I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door,” she told TVLine.

Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg echoed Ritter’s sentiments.

“I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter. I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories,” Rosenberg said.

