Kota Factor Season 2 trailer: Jeetu Bhaiya imparts some much-needed wisdom, Vaibhav deals with a crisis

The much awaited trailer of Kota Factor Season 2 is out and it is just the perfect teaser for the upcoming season that seems to be dealing with a lot of existential questions that haunt teenagers. Vaibhav (played by Mayur More) finished last season by qualifying for Maheshwari classes but it looks like it is not everything he dreamt it would be.

Vaibhav left behind his friends from Prodigy and his mentor Jeetu Bhaiya (played by Jitendra Kumar) in the Season 1 finale but the city of Kota has kept them all connected. The trailer shows that Uday, Shivangi, Vartika, Meena are still an important part of his life and he has found some new friends at Maheshwari.

Watch Kota Factory season 2 trailer

The audience might miss Jeetu Bhaiya in the trailer but his short appearance towards the end promises that we will see him play a significant role in Vaibhav’s life this year.

The first season on TVF’s Kota Factory released on YouTube in 2019 and now, the second season is releasing on Netflix. The show received immense love from the audience and made Jitendra Kumar a popular figure amongst youngsters.

Talking about the series, director Raghav Subbu earlier said in a statement, “As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthrall audiences. Season 2 of Kota Factory will chronicle the journey of students in Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic. The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued. I’m really excited to share the epic content with the diverse audience of Netflix.”

Kota Factory Season 2 premieres on September 24 on Netflix.