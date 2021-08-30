Kota Factory Season 2 trailer: As Jeetu bhaiya goes missing, can IIT aspirants crack the code?

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of Kota Factory, which chronicles the trials and tribulations of a batch of youngsters as they struggle to make it to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). There’s hope, angst, love, friendship and the questioning of one’s choices in life, whether they really want to take the path that seems to have been charted out for them, or if they can make their own.

Kota Factory Season 2 gives us a glimpse of the lives of Vaibhav, Balamukund and Uday at a coaching centre as they prepare to crack the entrance exams. To add to their worries, they are informed that their physics teacher, Jeetu Bhaiyya (Jitendra Kumar) is no longer associated with the centre.

The trailer promises togetherness in trying times, reflection, and the evaluation of oneself, as characters reflect on why they actually want to pursue engineering, or whether they’re doing it for themselves, or their parents.

More From Entertainment | Money Heist success story: Tagged as flop after first season, show was rescued by Netflix and resurrected by fans

Speaking about season 2 of the series, Raghav Subbu said, “As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthrall audiences throughout. Season 2 of Kota Factory will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic.The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued. I’m really excited to share the epic content with the diverse audience of Netflix.”

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Sing, the second season of Kota Factory is set to premiere on Netflix on the 24th of September, 2021.