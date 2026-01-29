Kohrra season 2 trailer: Mona Singh replaces Suvinder Vicky as commanding officer to Barun Sobti as they investigate another gruesome murder

Kohrra season 2 trailer: Mona Singh steps up as commanding officer to Barun Sobti's Garundi as they take on a new murder case that comes with its own complications and consequences.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiJan 29, 2026 12:05 PM IST
Kohrra season 2 trailer: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh take on a new murder case.
Three years after surprising everyone with the inaugural season of the slow-burn thriller show Kohrra, creator Sudip Sharma is back with season 2. Also set in Punjab, but dealing with a new murder case in another area, season 2 marks the return of Barun Sobti as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi. However, this time he’s not reporting to Suvinder Vicky’s Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh.

Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur steps up as the new commanding officer to Garundi as he leaves Jagrana behind and takes charge at the Dalerpura Police Station. “Different as they may seem, both share the same passion to throw themselves into a case- even as the walls they’ve built to escape their pasts crumble right before their eyes,” states the official logline.

Netflix India dropped the trailer of Kohrra season 2 on Thursday, which starts with Mona and Barun’s characters inspecting the murder site. Preet, a young woman, has been brutally killed by inserting a sharp farm tool through her stomach and spine. The catch? There are footsteps marked in blood that can be seen entering the house, but not exiting it.

Upon further investigation, the police discover the turbulent personal life of Preet. She has two kids, but they live with their father (played by Rannvijay Singh) in the US. He tells the cops that she was having an affair with a dancer, who was dating another dancer at the same time. “Women are always complicated,” Garundi says in Punjabi, only for his boss to hit back with, “Men are not less either.”

The case gets snowballed into several other crimes as Mona and Barun’s characters struggle to keep up while also struggling in their personal lives. His wife has left him and gone back to her parents’ house. “At least you know where she is,” says Kaur, since her husband has gone missing for four days. She’s even seen throwing up out of despair and stepping up to her superior by saying, “I’ve been working for 16 hours. How else do I prove my dedication?”

Kohrra season 2 is created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma. It’s produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three. Sudip, who’s previously written NH10 (2015), Udta Punjab (2016), and Sonchiriya (2019), and created two seasons of Prime Video India’s cop drama Pataal Lok, has turned director with season 2 of Kohrra. He’s helmed a few episodes along with Faisal Rahman.

Sharma has also produced Kohrra season 2 alongside Saurabh Malhotra,Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani. It’ll drop on Netflix India on February 11.

