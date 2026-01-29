Kohrra season 2 trailer: Mona Singh replaces Suvinder Vicky as commanding officer to Barun Sobti as they investigate another gruesome murder

Three years after surprising everyone with the inaugural season of the slow-burn thriller show Kohrra, creator Sudip Sharma is back with season 2. Also set in Punjab, but dealing with a new murder case in another area, season 2 marks the return of Barun Sobti as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi. However, this time he’s not reporting to Suvinder Vicky’s Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh.

Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur steps up as the new commanding officer to Garundi as he leaves Jagrana behind and takes charge at the Dalerpura Police Station. “Different as they may seem, both share the same passion to throw themselves into a case- even as the walls they’ve built to escape their pasts crumble right before their eyes,” states the official logline.