Why Sudip Sharma’s Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab’s next generation

Kohrra 2 on Netflix explores the dark reality of parental violence and generational trauma in Punjab, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti.

Written by: Sampada Sharma
5 min readFeb 18, 2026 08:07 AM IST
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2Mona Singh and Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2.
Make us preferred source on Google

A few weeks ago, when the news of three girls from Ghaziabad, who allegedly died by suicide, came out, the authorities and cops implied that the tragic deaths had something to do with the videos they were watching on the internet. But as the investigation went on, more details emerged about a dysfunctional home, a debt ridden father, no formal education and an emotionally volatile environment. Police said their suicide note alleged that they were beaten by their parents who threatened to get them married off. It was suggested that the coping mechanism they chose to deal with the complexities of their domestic life was the cause of their death. But what about the emotional violence inflicted by the parents in their own home? Sudip Sharma’s Kohrra 2 makes this emotional disturbance and physical violence that children face within their homes the central theme of the show as he explores parental guilt, and ignorance.

Ideally, one’s home should be their safe space but almost every young character in this show is struggling to survive in a house where questionable decisions made by the parents are inflicting serious scars upon the children. Much like Punjab is losing its youth as they struggle to find a future in the state, the show suggests that the next generation living here is struggling to survive even within their homes. The children here will grow up in emotionally crippled homes because their parents, who claim to care for them, are oblivious to their ill-thought out decisions.

Early on in the show, we see two little girls are trying to catch a glimpse of what’s going on around them as their bua (aunt) has been found dead in the barn of their house. A few scenes later, you watch them as they witness their father slapping his sister. And in the next few episodes, you realise that these two little girls have been living in a house where their father felt it was okay to physically chain people, whilst he had an affair; and their seemingly suffering mother, who hates her husband’s guts, has hired a killer to murder their bua. It would be near-impossible for these girls to not carry the trauma of this unkind childhood. So, if and when they grow up, would one blame the generational trauma inflicted upon them or the content they consume?

kohrra 2 Anurag Arora plays Baljinder Atwal in Kohrra 2.

ALSO READ | Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai’s woman-hating film doesn’t grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows ‘hero’ Dhanush to burn someone alive

And what of the newborn child of Amarpal Garundi (played by Barun Sobti) and his bhabhi (brother’s wife) Rajji? Amarpal is wrestling with the guilt of engaging in an immoral relationship after his pregnant bhabhi is invited into his home by his wife Silky. They once had an affair, and she carries the remnants of that memory in her. While the family seemingly tries to come together towards the end, one can only imagine how this child’s dysfunctional family dynamics will take a toll on them.

Even Preet’s (Pooja Bhamrrah) children, who will grow up without their mother, will always remember that the last time they saw her was when their father slapped her across the face. Preet also paid for the sins of her father, and these children too are set up to fail because of the cruel actions of their parents who repeatedly claim to look out for them.

kohrra 2 generational trauma Parminder Pal Kaur and Rannvijay Singha in Kohrra 2.

Sudip Sharma makes the parent-child relationship a central theme in Kohra 2 as he centers this season’s story around Mona Singh’s Dhanwant who is desperately trying to have another baby via IVF. As the episodes proceed, we find out that her teenage son Nihal (Kabir Nanda) died in a bike accident when her inebriated husband (Pradhuman Singh) decided to ride them home. Dhanwant has convinced herself that her husband is his murderer and the husband is drowning in that guilt. Like all the other parent characters on this show, it wasn’t their intention to harm their child but they ended up doing it anyway. But, unlike many other characters, these two are aware how their actions changed the course of their life but that is only because they have now incurred a loss that can never be recovered.

Story continues below this ad

Preet’s husband Sam (Rannvijay Singha) understands the gravity of his misdeeds only after his wife dies, and so, he decides to prioritise his children over continuing his affair with the kids’ nanny, but his realisation comes a little too late. In the case of Preet’s mother, the idea to look within and inspect one’s actions as a parent never even strikes.

Kohrra understands the pulse of Punjab and as it ominously sets up the stories of these young characters, the show is hinting at the bleak future of the state, and its next generation.

Sampada Sharma
Sampada Sharma
instagram

Sampada Sharma has been the Copy Editor in the entertainment section at Indian Express Online since 2017. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Salim Khan
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Shanaya Kapoor says she's glad her debut didn't happen with Karan Johar
Shanaya Kapoor was supposed to star her career with Karan Johar's production Bedhadak.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
‘Getting drugs like Zomato order’: His
‘Getting drugs like Zomato order’: His son dead, a Punjab cop’s helplessness
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Meena and Mammootty's cinematic journey through three decades in Malayalam movies.
Heroine of Indian cinema's most iconic franchise, she played Mammootty's daughter, girlfriend and mother
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Kangaroo Rat
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement