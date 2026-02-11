Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show

Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is heavy on exposition and explanation, but its characters, including the victim, are just not interesting enough

Rating: 2.5 out of 5
Written by: Shubhra Gupta
6 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 02:34 PM IST
Kohrra 2 reviewKohrra 2 review: The series stars Mona Singh and Barun Sobti.
Make us preferred source on Google

Kohrra 2 review: It was always going to be a tough act to follow.

Kohrra, out in 2023, was an instant classic with its multi-pronged approach, gathering up the tangled skeins of personal and political, individual and societal, and love and longing, tethering everything to a small Punjab town. The plot was specific to its time and place but universal in the way it touched upon human frailties, while giving us full-bodied characters. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, and directed by Randeep Jha, it was a triumph, and one of the best series I’ve watched in recent times. Sadly, I can’t say the same for this new season, which I’d been waiting for.

Also read | ‘I won’t sing until women feel safe’: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas halts concert, asks security to kick out men misbehaving during performance

Kohrra 2, armed with the same creators and writers but with the directing duties this time split between Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, brings back only one set of characters from the earlier season. Barun Sobti’s local cop Garundi, and his immediate family, wife, brother and sister-in-law, with the same actors (Muskan Arora, Pardeep Singh Cheema, Ekta Sodhi respectively) reprise their roles, with a fresh set of actors. And, of course, a new murder.

There’s a good reason for Garundi to have made a shift from his ‘pind’ Jagrana to Dalerpura, where resurrected senior cop Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) has been handed over the investigation of what looks like a complicated case from the get go.

Preet, the sister of well-to-do poultry farmer Baljinder Atwal (Anuraag Arora) is found dead in the homestead’s barn, with the caretaker having conveniently taken off just the night before: the victim, estranged from her US-based husband Sam (Rannvijay Singha), has been back home, which has its own tensions, with not all appearing to be well with her brother and his wife Twinkle (Mandeep Kaur Ghai). An anxious young fellow (Prayrak Mehta) from Jharkhand comes looking for his long-lost father, his only ‘nishani’ a faded photograph, and as his search lurches on, it reveals ugly truths about patterns of forced employment which fly in the face of all existing labour laws.

Who could the killer be? The needle of suspicion falls on everyone in the vicinity, beginning with the missing caretaker who has been with the family for years, and Preet’s newly-acquired boy-friend, the nicely-named Johnny Malang (Vikhyat Gulati) who’s three-timing her with a wannabe singer and an Israeli tourist. Garundi, seconded to Dhanwant, pronounces, either it is the boyfriend or husband, who else?

Watch Kohrra 2 trailer:

By now, the problems of this sequel are staring us in the face. It’s not just heavy on exposition and explanation — these kinds of obvious statements being exchanged frequently between the two cops — but its characters, including the victim, are just not interesting enough.

Story continues below this ad

In the first season, almost all characters feel like they have layers, which keep getting peeled back, and the six-episode length felt just right: even as we get to know whodunit, we also see the whys and wherefores, so crucial in memorable crime thrillers.

Many elements in the second season, also spread across six episodes, seem as if they’ve picked up from the earlier one: an NRI connection, estranged families, the widespread use of ‘chitta’, the pop music culture, Insta-reels, and so on. There’s also an awkward insertion of humor, especially with the addition of a jokey third wheel, constable Aujla (Davinder Singh) joining Dhanwant and Garundi, which feels like notes to the team to lighten up things, not to lean into the darkness as in the first season.

That was exactly why the first season worked so well. Because everything, in the writing and the direction, was in service to telling us a deeply absorbing story without bothering about appearances. If you’re wondering why the best part of the first season–the craggy, bulbous nosed Suvinder Vicky as lead cop who makes you feel the weight on his conscience — has gone missing, this could be a reason.

Mona Singh, as Vicky’s replacement, has been handed a conflicted backstory as befits a series about conflicted cops, but its edges are distinctly softer. She goes at her Dhanwant as wife-mother-cop with everything she’s got, and there’s never a place when she’s less than watchable, but Singh-and-Sobti don’t have the same ease as the original pair, who worked so well in sync. As the hot-headed Garundi, Sobti makes the most of it of his meaty role, even though we’ve seen him doing his grabbing-suspects’-crotches and being free with his fists before. It is the women in his life, Muskaan Arora as Silky and Ekta Sodhi as ‘votti’ and ‘parjaai’, who share some of the best scenes in the series.

Story continues below this ad

Ultimately, the writing overall is neither fresh nor tight enough, with some climactic revelations feeling tacked on without being worked on enough. Which results in the payoff, unlike last time, not being rewarding enough, the engrossing parts coming up only intermittently.

I’m feeling let down, and not what I expected from this cracker of a team which gave us that original Kohrra, whose writers didn’t feel the need to place the word ‘kohrra’ in a character’s mouth right in the first episode, just in case we didn’t get it. Too much tell, not enough show.

Kohrra 2 cast: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Anurag Arora, Rannvijay Singh, Pooja Bhamrah, Muskan Arora, Ekta Sodhi, Prayrak Mehta, Davinder Singh, Pardeep Singh Cheema, Mandeep Kaur Ghai, Pooja Pathak, Vikhyat Gulati
Kohrra 2 directors: Sudip Sharma, Faisal Rahman
Kohrra 2 rating: 2 stars

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav': Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says 'actor will be out soon'
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Rajpal Yadav
Alleged list of 42 dos and don’ts for meeting Allu Arjun goes viral; Pushpa co-actor dismiss claims: 'He eats with the production boys'
Allu Arjun
Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2: Why Yash has won in the Middle-East after record-breaking Rs 105 cr deal
Yash's Toxic gains an edge over Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi in parliament
On India-US trade deal, Rahul says PM has 'sold the country'
vande mataram
All 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram must before National Anthem when played together: MHA
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce
'Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav': Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says 'actor will be out soon'
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
nose pin ai generated
'Women who wear...': Gynaecologist shares X-ray after surprising discovery of a piece of jewellery lodged in lung
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Must Read
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
YouTube launches AI playlist generator for premium subscribers
The rollout comes as YouTube works to make its Premium subscription more appealing. Earlier this week, the company began limiting access to song lyrics for some free users of the YouTube Music app. (Image: Reuters)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'Women who wear...': Gynaecologist shares X-ray after surprising discovery of a piece of jewellery lodged in lung
nose pin ai generated
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement