Koffee With Karan special ep: Drashti Dhami teases KJo about Kangana Ranaut being his ‘favourite,’ watch his reaction

Empire actors Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea would be the guests on a special episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. Drashti shared the promo, where the actors can be seen laughing and discussing the show, and engaging in the usual rapid fire round.

Drashti shared the video with the caption, “Koffee with karan. There definitely might be some coffee to spill while we created this grand show! What is it? To know more please watch the special episode of Koffee Shots with Karan.” In the promo, Drashti mentions how Dino and Kunal would always know their dialogues in The Empire. “They would just know their lines and I would be with my script, wondering which line they would be saying.” When Dino was asked about his look that he took on for the historical show, he said, “I followed an animal. I went with panther.” When asked what he really is, he said, “I’m a puppy. Everyone loves a puppy.”

When Kunal, who played the role of Babar in the show, was asked what ‘paigham’ he would send Abhishek Bachchan, he said, “Mere bhai, kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi, I love you buddy.” However, myabe the most eyegrabbing moment of the video was when KJo asked Drashti about the female actor who she looks up to. Drashti started, “I think your favourite Kan…” And then she changed to, “Priyanka Chopra.” She was going to say Kangana Ranaut, who last time created a furore on Karan Johar’s show. KJo replied, “I’m just going to keep a straight face.”

KJo also wanted to know who would ‘be the person clicking selfies’ on a battlefield. Kunal answered, “I think that would be you.”

Based on the books by Alex Rutherford, The Empire chronicled the story of dynasty politics during the Mughal era. The show boasts of a strong ensemble cast including actors Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba, and Rahul Dev, among others. Created by Nikkhil Advani, it marks the directorial debut of Mitakshara Kumar who has also co-written the script of the epic saga. Dino played the role of the conniving Shaibani Khan, while Drashti played his wife, who finally outwits him in the end.

The Koffee With Karan episode will air tomorrow on Disney Plus Hotstar.