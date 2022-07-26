Koffee with Karan Season 7: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a ‘cheesy’ episode

July 26, 2022 12:05:42 pm
Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are set to grace the couch in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7. The makers released the episode’s teaser on Tuesday which shows the two stars partake in an unfiltered chat. The episode will air on Disney+ Hotstar on July 28.
We know that Deverakonda was the hot topic between Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor during their recent appearance on Koffee with Karan. In the upcoming episode, host Karan Johar won’t leave any chance to tease Deverakonda about the same.
We also see Ananya Panday agreeing to teach KJo how to cover up a hickey, and Vijay Deverakonda revealing that he’s made love in a car, and won’t mind a threesome. The host will also leave Ananya red-faced by asking her about her rumoured relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.
Deverakonda attained pan-India fan following after the success of his romantic drama Arjun Reddy (2017), which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh.
Subscriber Only Stories
Vijay Deverakonda is set to share screen space with Ananya Panday for the first time in his upcoming sports movie Liger, which also marks his Bollywood debut. Liger, produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, also stars Mike Tyson.
