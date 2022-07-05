Koffee with Karan season 7 premiere episode trailer: Alia Bhatt calls ‘suhagraat’ a myth, says ‘you are tired’

Karan Johar on Tuesday shared a new trailer for the season premiere episode of Koffee with Karan, which will return for its seventh season this week. The episode features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are set to appear in Karan’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and previously starred opposite each other in Zoya Akhtar’s acclaimed film Gully Boy.

True to form, the trailer teased an episode that checks all the boxes that Koffee with Karan fans would expect it to. There’s gossip, personal revelations and and multiple glimpses at Karan’s signature ability to extract information from his guests.

The one-minute trailer opens with Karan asking Alia — whom he launched in the film industry as a teenager — about one marriage ‘myth’ that got busted as soon as she tied the knot. Alia replied, “There is no such thing as suhagraat, you are tired.”

Later in the trailer, Alia gave Ranveer an opportunity to dredge up the time when she failed to answer general knowledge questions on her very first appearance on the show. When she misunderstood Karan’s question, Ranveer called her ‘genius of the year’. Ranveer also called the two of them ‘saakhis’, and said that they are ‘girl friends’.

The trailer for Koffee with Karan season 7 was unveiled over the weekend, and revealed other celebrity pairings. Anil Kapoor will be paired with Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday will appear alongside her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Other pairs included Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor.

On Tuesday, Alia also unveiled the teaser for her debut production, a dark comedy titled Darlings. The new season of Koffee with Karan debuts on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.