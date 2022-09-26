scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Koffee with Karan Season 7 finale: Karan Johar reveals Varun Dhawan found out about his relationship by ‘default’, gets trolled for his Alia Bhatt obsession

In the final episode of Koffee with Karan, comedians and influencers Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM and Danish Sait take pot-shots at Karan Johar.

Karan JoharKoffee with Karan Season 7 is coming to an end.

After what seems like a rather controversial season (more so than usual), Koffee with Karan has come to an end. The final episode will showcase ‘award season’ and see four prominent comedians and influencers, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Niharika NM and Tanmay Bhat. In the short promo, the four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards and take pot-shots at Karan, his style of asking questions and his constant references to Alia Bhatt in every episode.

Danish pointed out that he watched Brahmastra where Alia keeps calling for Ranbir’s Shiva throughout the film, and compares it to KJo’s affinity for doing the same to Alia on every episode of Koffee. Kusha then proceeds to ask him about a relationship that he had talked about in the episode that featured Varun Dhawan. At the time KJo had mentioned that Varun had been very supportive when the relationship ended. KJo told Kusha, “He found out about default…” To which Tanmay asked, “Were you dating David Dhawan? You said by default!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

During the course of the promo, Karan plays the game of Bingo that he always subjects his guests to, and made several revelations including the fact that he was terrified of his mother. Towards the end of the video, Karan said that he was now rather stressed. “Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!”

Koffee with Karan Season 7 has featured several prominent celebrity duos or trios as the case maybe, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Vivek Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, and Gauri Khan with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:36:53 pm
