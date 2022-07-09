Koffee with Karan Season 7 Episode 1 review: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh squeeze in some genuine moments between gossip, innuendos, puns

For a show as irreverent and voyeuristic as Koffee With Karan, stepping into Season 7 must have come with its set of challenges to keep the audience engrossed. That, however, was not the only concern on host Karan Johar’s mind. Soon after Koffee veterans, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, returned to the couch in a setting that resembles a vintage movie theatre, Johar disclosed that he wasn’t sure about doing another season. “We as an industry were vilified. We were absolutely put into the dungeon for two years.” This is, perhaps, the first time that Johar, who was under attack on social media after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, spoke about it on a prominent platform. The trolling ruffled Johar — the use of snake emoji everytime KJo was mentioned or when he was ridiculed as “GayJo”.

Such is the format of the show that it soon moved onto the more flirtatious exchanges, mainly between Singh and Johar; and revelations about all things intimate. Singh, unsurprisingly, exhibited his boundless energy and whacky sense of humour, called Johar, dressed in a scarlet suit, a “tamatar” who is “squeeze- worthy” and flitted between attention-grabbing statements such as admitting to “quickies in vanity vans” to displaying a softer side.

Singh claimed to be Bhatt’s sakhi (girlfriend) and the latter endorsed it. It turned out he encouraged Bhatt when she developed cold feet during the making of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

One of the best moments of the first episode of the new season is when Singh channelled his inner nosey “Pammi Aunty”, who is interested in everything and everybody. Singh had more tricks up his sleeve as he did excellent mimicry of Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Dharmendra.

Even though the show is replete with gossip, innuendos, intended puns, it packs in some genuine moments. Both men admitted to have turned moist-eyed when Bhatt showed them the photo of her engagement. The newly-wed Bhatt shared aww-inducing tales as she talked about Ranbir Kapoor proposing to her in Maasai Mara and slipping into her finger a specially engraved ring with a big diamond. She has successfully transitioned to becoming a perfect Kapoor-bahu and organises Diwali puja. The talk ranged from her dreamy romance with Kapoor to the drudgery of running a household. Well, her misunderstanding with her house manager, too, comes up in the conversation.

The show’s top agenda may have been fuelling public curiosity and popular myths about the stars. However, along with bedroom secrets and celebrity desires, it has tried to slip in glimpses of their real-life — something their insta handles with perfectly-lit images tend to camouflage. There should be more such moments, peppered with “political incorrectness” — something that Johar promised at the very outset of the new season.